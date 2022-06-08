4Warn Forecast: Friday Rain Threat, Intense Heat Next Week

Weather Discussion: Dry and clearing tonight and Thursday looks like a great day for lunch outdoors. Lower humidity Thursday, but still a nice and warm June day with a high in the low 80s. We get back into a chance for showers and storms Friday, at this point it does not look severe. And the coverage of rain is not too widespread which is keeping the rain chance at 50%. However, there will be a chance for a shower or storm at any point Friday with the rain threat ending mid to late evening as the sun sets.

It heats up a bit Sunday and the next week we really get hit with the Summer blow torch. Highs in the upper 90s by Tuesday which could set a new record, and a heat index over 100. Next week may turn into Weather Alert days if we gain confidence that it can hit a heat index of 105° or if we have 4 days in a row with a heat index above 100°.

