4Warn Forecast: Decreasing Clouds This Afternoon, Getting Less Muggy This Evening

Weather Discussion:

A cold front is currently making it’s way across the area. The rain appears to be over for the STL area. A few thunderstorms could still develop around mid afternoon over SE MO and/or S IL.

Clouds will decrease this afternoon. Clear skies by later this evening and noticeably less humid. Tomorrow looks nice. More storms possible Friday. The weekend looks great and next week looks hot and steamy.

Today (KMOV)

