34-year-old man charged after toddler dies after ingesting fentanyl

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Charges have been filed against a 34-year-old man after two children were exposed to fentanyl resulting in the death of a young boy in St. Louis County.

Prosecutors charged Jerry Moorehead Jr., 34, with endangering the welfare of a child causing the death of a child and endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. On Jan. 20, a Maryland Heights police detective said a 22-month-old toddler ingested fentanyl and he later died. A 6-year-old child was also exposed to the drug.

“No one responsible for the care of small children should be using drugs or leaving drugs lying around where a child might ingest them,” said St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

No additional information has been released.

