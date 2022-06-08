Advertisement

34-year-old man charged after toddler dies after ingesting fentanyl

Prosecutors charged Jerry Moorehead Jr., 34, with endangering the welfare of a child causing...
Prosecutors charged Jerry Moorehead Jr., 34, with endangering the welfare of a child causing the death of a child and endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.(St. Louis County Police)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Charges have been filed against a 34-year-old man after two children were exposed to fentanyl resulting in the death of a young boy in St. Louis County.

Prosecutors charged Jerry Moorehead Jr., 34, with endangering the welfare of a child causing the death of a child and endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. On Jan. 20, a Maryland Heights police detective said a 22-month-old toddler ingested fentanyl and he later died. A 6-year-old child was also exposed to the drug.

“No one responsible for the care of small children should be using drugs or leaving drugs lying around where a child might ingest them,” said St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

i-70 water on hwy
WATCH: Driver snarl through standing water on I-70 near Union
I-70 CRASH
1 killed in crash on I-70, highway reopens after hourslong closure
Residents ‘ready to go’ as violence continues in downtown St. Louis
Five people injured in Wentzville I-70 crash
Five people injured in Wentzville I-70 crash