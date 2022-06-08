Advertisement

1 killed in crash on I-70, highway reopens after hourslong closure

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An accident reconstruction team was called to the site of a deadly overnight crash on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis.

Just past 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, several crashed in the eastbound lanes near Shreve. Police said at least one person was killed and another was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No additional information has been released.

