You can get screened for cancer

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Healthcare and business leaders across the state joined forces Tuesday to encourage Missourians to get screened for cancer.

A new study by the American Cancer Society (ACS) finds the pandemic reduced breast, cervical, and colorectal screenings by millions in 2020. To combat that, local CEOs against cancer donated $100,000 to promote screenings.

In addition to the money given for the cancer screening campaign, the ACS donated $150,000 to help with transportation to help people in underserved communities.

