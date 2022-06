ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis City early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Davison at about 4:23 a.m. A woman was found shot multiple times in the chest. Police said she was not conscious and not breathing.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.