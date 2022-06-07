Wells Fargo holds fundraiser to benefit Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Wells Fargo is holding a fundraising event at the Zoo on June 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Zoo Ado is an event where guests can mingle, enjoy music, food, and dance the night away. This event includes live music by Party on the Moon, open bars, wine pull, bourbon tasting, and a local restaurant gift card wall.

Tickets are $85 per person for zoo members, $100 per person for non-members, and $200 for VIPs. All of the proceeds from the biennial fundraiser will support the Saint Louis Zoo in its efforts to save endangered species.

