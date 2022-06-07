2 men sentenced to federal prison for robbing downtown McDonald’s at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men will be sent to prison for robbing a McDonald’s in North City.

Statements show on former McDonald’s employee Ronald Scott, 23, and his partner Keith Austin, 26, admitted to trying to steal a cash register containing $340 at the downtown restaurant in the 1100 block of North Tucker on Sept. 18, 2019. Scott pulled a gun, told the manager “get back” before they took the register drawer, and drove off in a Chevrolet Impala, according to officials.

Police located the car two days later and arrested Austin, and Scott was arrested about a year later. Both pleaded guilty in January to a robbery charge and having and brandishing a gun in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Scott was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison, and Austin was sentenced to six years.

