State senator drops out of St. Charles County Executive race

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - State Senator Bob Onder has dropped out of the race for St. Charles County Executive this year.

On Feb. 21, Onder said in a tweet he officially filed paperwork declaring his candidacy. Onder, who is a doctor, was first elected to the state senate in 2014.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the senator officially made the announcement of dropping out of the candidacy.

“While I will continue to engage in public policy in order to serve our great county and our great country, after lengthy discussion, reflection and prayer, my wife Allison and I have concluded that it is not in the best interests of our family that I continue the race for St. Charles County Executive,” said Onder.

He also went on to say the decision will allow him to focus on the race for his own replacement in Senate District 2. “In this race, I have endorsed State Representative Nick Schroer,” Onder said. “It is also critically important that we defeat the deceptive power grab ty our of state billionaires known as “Ranked Choice Voting” this November.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.