St. Louis Police Department renovates North Patrol Station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The St. Louis Police Department had a big day Tuesday, showing off a renovation of the North Patrol Station.

The building hadn’t been renovated in 30 years. Now the station has modern furniture, a new ceiling, a new for, fresh paint and a more efficient work environment.

All of the upgrades were made possible thanks to a $1.5 million donation from the St. Louis Police Foundation.

The work is not done. The police department plans to renovate the central and south divisions this summer.

