St. Louis leaders take steps to improve downtown safety after 3 teens were shot Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom announced steps that the city would take to try to curb the crime and violence caused by large groups of young teens gathering downtown on weekends.

“Officers received multiple calls regarding disruptive and nuisance behavior of young people at multiple locations, including City Garden, Union Station and outside the Ballpark Hilton,” he said.

According to Maj. Renee Kriesmann of the St. Louis Police Department, the crowds appear to be growing larger and more violent.

Saturday night just after 8 p.m. someone fired shots into a crowd that had gathered at 8th and Chestnut. According to Isom, one girl was grazed but a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl were each hit in the leg and taken to the hospital.

It’s believed that the shooting stemmed from a fight earlier near Ballpark Village. No arrests have been made but police are following up on leads regarding a suspect.

Isom said part of the problem is that parents are dropping off young teens downtown and leaving them unsupervised and authorities are asking them not to do that. But he said if teens are repeatedly arrested, their parents could face charges also.

“But the next step is to figure out how we can hold parents accountable for young people who repeatedly come down and cause problems downtown,” he said.

Other steps that the city is taking include removing all scooters from the Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods. No start date has been announced but at some point, people will be unable to use scooters in the downtown area.

Isom also said the police presence downtown will increase soon as more officers pick up overtime hours starting June 10th.

Visitors to downtown St. Louis may also see youth ambassadors in reflective vests. These are educational professionals with the St. Louis Public School District who’ll be working to connect with teens and discourage criminal behavior.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.