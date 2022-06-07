Advertisement

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital unveils surgical robot

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smaller incisions and quicker recovery time - new technology at SSM is upping its surgery game.

News 4 crews go to see the Da Vinci Surgical Robot at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles. Experts say this technology is only going to get more sophisticated from here.

“The Da Vinci technology expands the capability of being able to perform these by giving the surgeon added control, better visualization of the structures in the body so we can perform a lot of different operations using really small incisions which is better for patients,” Dr. Sam Rheinhardt said.

