Protesters convene outside Lewis Reed’s home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As calls to remove Lewis Reed from his position as the St. Louis Board of Alderman President grow, protesters gathered outside his home Monday.

Several large signs donning phrases like ‘Resign Reed’ and ‘You Stole from SLPS Kids’ were seen outside his home. Lewis Reed was among three local aldermen at the center of a 66-page federal indictment. Reed, 22nd Ward Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and recently resigned 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad are all accused of getting substantial and numerous cash payments in exchange for political favors and land deals. The indictment details their alleged involvement with a “John Doe.”

Echoing the protesters, several St. Louis City aldermen are calling for the Board of Aldermen President to resign as well.

In a letter, Reed requested that another senior alderman presides over all full alderman meetings “until further notice.” A spokesperson for Reed’s office said Reed could continue to perform executive functions and serve his constituents. If Reed continues to hold his spot, he could be forcibly removed but only by the Missouri Attorney General, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney or St. Louis Counselor.

