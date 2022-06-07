Advertisement

Police investigate 72nd homicide in St. Louis this year

Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Monday night.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Monday night.

The incident happened a few blocks away from Fairground Park on Penrose at around 11:50 p.m. Police said a man died after suffering from undescribed gunshot wounds. No suspects are known at this time.

This is the 72nd homicide this year in the St. Louis area.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homicide investigation generic
Woman shot, killed in North City
Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was shot and killed in north St. Louis City...
Homicide detectives investigate shooting in North City
Confusion as St. Louis leaders ban scooters in downtown
Confusion after St. Louis leaders put ban on electric scooters Downtown
Caught on camera: Car flips multiple times in deadly St. Louis crash
Caught on camera: Car flips multiple times in deadly St. Louis crash