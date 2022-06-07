Police investigate 72nd homicide in St. Louis this year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Monday night.

The incident happened a few blocks away from Fairground Park on Penrose at around 11:50 p.m. Police said a man died after suffering from undescribed gunshot wounds. No suspects are known at this time.

This is the 72nd homicide this year in the St. Louis area.

