Old Glory Relay Team reaches St. Louis

LADUE, Mo. (KMOV) – Tuesday morning some St. Louisans took part in a relay to honor veterans.

News 4 caught up with some of the Old Glory Relay Team as they passed through Ladue. It was the 14th leg of the relay that also passed under the Gateway Arch.

The relay began in Washington D.C. Teams relay a single American flag all the way to Birmingham, Alabama for The World Games.

