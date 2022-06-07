New campaign launches to raise awareness for cancer screenings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Healthcare and business leaders from across Missouri are kicking off a new campaign on Tuesday to encourage people to get screened for cancer.

The campaign’s slogan says “Increase your screen time, your cancer screen time.” A new study from the American Cancer Society found screenings dropped by the millions for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer during 2020. The drop disproportionately impacts people of color and people of low income.

In Missouri, for women 45 and older, only 65% are up to date on mammography screening. This is 3% below the national average, ranking the state 35th in the nation. Only 69% of people ages 50 and up are up to date on colon cancer screenings which is 1% below the national average. In Illinois, 69% were up to date for mammograms, ranking 23 nationally and 67% for colon cancer screenings.

Dr. Anita Schnapp, an OB-GYN at Mercy South, said it was a wake-up call when she was diagnosed with breast cancer after putting off her screening.

“I’ve never been a smoker, I’ve nursed my babies, I exercise every day, I have zero risk factors,” said Schnapp. “But it doesn’t protect you. You have to get your screenings in because with this being detected early, I’m going to have surgery and it’s gonna cure it and I’ll be done and I won’t have to have chemo or radiation.”

Local leaders have stepped up financially and donated $100,000 to help launch the statewide campaign. It will begin at 10 a.m. in Maryland Heights at the World Wide Technology Global Headquarters.

