Mizzou’s Jeremy Maclin added to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the greatest to ever suit for Mizzou football now has a shot at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Former Mizzou wide receiver and all-purpose star Jeremy Maclin has been added to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot. The Kirkwood star was one of the 80 players added to this year’s ballot. Former Mizzou defensive lineman Justin Smith was added as well.

Maclin burst onto the scene as a freshman. He broke the NCAA single-season freshman record for all-purpose yards racking up 2,776 yards. That included 1,055 receiving, 1,039 kickoff return, 375 rushing and 307 punt return. Maclin scored 16 touchdowns total, with nine scores coming on receptions, four on the ground, two via punt returns and one on a kickoff return. A first-team consensus All-American, he was the only player in Division I in 2007 to score touchdowns in all four all-purpose categories.

He repeated with consensus first-team All-America honors in 2008 as he led the NCAA in all-purpose yardage (202.36 ypg) and broke MU’s single-season receiving records with 102 receptions, 1,260 yards and 13 TDs.

To be eligible for the ballot, players must have been named a first-team All-American by a major/national selector as recognized and utilized by the NCAA for their consensus All-America teams; played their last year of intercollegiate football at least 10 full seasons prior; played within the last 50 years, and cannot be currently playing professional football.

