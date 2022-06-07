Advertisement

Maplewood hosts 2nd annual Juneteenth Community Festival

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Maplewood is holding its second annual Juneteenth Community Festival on Saturday, June 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will be held at the Yale Green Space. They will also provide music by Marty D. Spikener’s On Call Band, two community arts projects coordinated by Artists First, and stories read by Maplewood Mayor Nikylan Knapper, MRH School District Superintendent Bonita Jamison, and Maplewood Police Officer Dustin Hoskins.

