Man found dead on porch of North City home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are investigating a late-night murder in the north St. Louis’ Fairgrounds neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street just before midnight Monday. Police found a man lying on the porch of the home with puncture wounds. The victim was pronounced dead.

Limited details surrounding the incident has been released.

