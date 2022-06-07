Advertisement

Man found dead on porch of North City home

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are investigating a late-night murder in the north St. Louis’ Fairgrounds neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street just before midnight Monday. Police found a man lying on the porch of the home with puncture wounds. The victim was pronounced dead.

Limited details surrounding the incident has been released.

