Man found dead on porch of North City home
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are investigating a late-night murder in the north St. Louis’ Fairgrounds neighborhood.
The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street just before midnight Monday. Police found a man lying on the porch of the home with puncture wounds. The victim was pronounced dead.
Limited details surrounding the incident has been released.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.