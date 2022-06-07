Lewis Reed resigns from being Board of Aldermen President

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Lewis Reed has resigned as the President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

There were numerous calls for Reed to resign following a federal indictment against him and two others. The two others named in the indictment, Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad, each resigned from the Board of Aldermen in recent weeks. They are all accused of getting substantial and numerous cash payments in exchange for political favors and land deals.

Reed issued a statement Tuesday in which he wrote, “I am heartbroken and saddened to have to make the difficult decision to step down and end my time as President of the Board of Aldermen.” He wrote that resigning was a difficult decision, but he is doing so for his family and “to ensure a fully functional city government that our citizens deserve.”

He ended his statement with, “Thank you, St. Louis, for the greatest challenge and honor of my life.”

After Reed’s statement was released, some members of the Board of Aldermen took took to Twitter.

Christine Ingrassia, 6th Ward Alderwoman, wrote “I have spent the last 9 years of my life being bullied by, lied about, undermined, and gaslight by the president of the board. I am so relieved the system has finally substantiated what I believed was happening for many years. I am excited to be part of a new St. Louis.”

Bill Stephens, 12th Ward Alderman, wrote that he commended Reed “for doing the right thing by resigning.” He wrote that he fears a “mad grab for power within the Board of Aldermen.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones issued the following statement regarding Reed’s “abrupt resignation”:

“By resigning in the face of disturbing federal corruption charges, Lewis Reed did the right thing for our city. The shocking indictment represents a betrayal of everyday St. Louisans who Reed claimed to serve for his two decades at the Board.

“It’s no secret Lewis Reed and I have been at odds for years, but I remain disappointed it came to this. The troubling charges brought by the US Attorney pull back the curtain to highlight how those elected may exploit our city for their own benefit and profit; this has been an incredibly dispiriting, but necessary, moment of reflection for our city. I’m praying for the loved ones whose world has been turned upside-down in the past week through no fault of their own.

“Let me be clear: This problem runs deeper than a few individuals. St. Louisans deserve better, and I am committed to working alongside fellow leaders to begin the difficult process of restoring trust and integrity in our city government.”

Comptroller Darlene Green also issued a statement:

“We are grateful that Mr. Reed has decided to do the right thing; and with his resignation, the city can now move forward.”

