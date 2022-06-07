Advertisement

Jefferson County man who escaped St. Ann jail sentenced to nearly 5 years

Jason Woolbright pleaded guilty March 9 to the escape charge and a charge of being a felon in...
Jason Woolbright pleaded guilty March 9 to the escape charge and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.(US MARSHALL)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Jefferson County man who was the center of a 2021 manhunt after escaping from a North County jail has been sentenced.

Jason Woolbright, 48, of Jefferson County, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.

According to officials, Woolbright arranged for a 1996 Ford Mustang to be bought in June 2021. He instructed Christina Deal, 47, to stash it near the St. Ann jail. Woolbright and two other inmates, 31-year-old Joshua Brown, and 38-year-old Walter Wilson, escaped through a window from the St. Ann jail on July 9, 2021. All three men were charged with felony possession of a firearm but Brown was also charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

All three men were captured by U.S. Marshals 24 hours later.

In April, Deal pleaded guilty to assisting the escape. Her sentencing hearing is set for August.

