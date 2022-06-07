Downtown Neighborhood Association suggests 6 p.m. curfew for young people

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City leaders have for long implemented and initiated measures to try and curb violent acts in disturbances, especially in downtown. The latest ban on electric scooters isn’t enough, according to the Downtown Neighborhood Association.

The DNA said they’ve seen a “significant increase in serious problems associated with large numbers of young individuals exhibiting unlawful and threatening behavior, brandishing and discharging weapons, large fights, disrupting vehicular traffic flow, car break-ins, and drug activity that is essentially driving away residents, tourists, and businesses.”

City officials made a ban on electric scooters after teens were shot over the weekend. The DNA says while they’re pleased the city made the move, but said more measures may be needed to “fully resolve these issues.”

The DNA suggested a 6 p.m. curfew for anyone under 18 unaccompanied by an adult in the Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods. The DNA mentioned Chicago and Philadelphia have implemented such curfews to combat similar issues.

“While we fully understand there are many challenges with this situation, a solution is desperately needed now, not in the months or years to come,” the DNA said in a statement Tuesday. “Hopefully we can implement an effective solution that can be used as a model for future summers.”

The DNA is also asking city leaders to determine how to hold parents accountable.

