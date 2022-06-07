Five people injured in Wentzville I-70 crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Five people were injured, including two children, after a crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at Wentzville Parkway around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Missouri Department of Transportation expects delays for another hour.

Paramedics told News 4 a total of four vehicles were involved in the crash. Two adults have life-threatening injuries. The three other victims, including the two children, have minor injuries.

