Collinsville police looking for missing man.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officers with the Collinsville Police Department need the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police said James Mark Quinn was last seen on June 2 at Casey’s General Store at 217 N. Bluff. He’s 65 years old and was last seen wearing a black Nike hat, black shirt and gray shorts and riding a black bike with a saddle bag.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call the police department at 618-344-2131, option 2.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.