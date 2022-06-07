Caught on camera: Car flips multiple times in deadly St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Surveillance video captured the horrific crash Saturday evening that left one man dead and several others injured in north St. Louis County.

According to St. Louis County Police, Samuel Robinson, 20, died after he was ejected from his car.

Police say Robinson was driving southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard when he entered the intersection at St. Cyr Road in Jennings. He struck a Volvo carrying six passengers. Robinson’s car then flipped multiple times and came to a rest on the lawn of Baucom’s Funeral Home.

“We were really floored at what happened. Not that we don’t see the speeds get very high on these streets but we were floored to see how many times that vehicle turned over,” said Eric Griffin, the director of the funeral home.

Surveillance video shows Robinson’s body thrown from the car. The passenger was able to climb out of the front window and walk away. A dog was also in the car and ran away from the scene. The video appears to show Robinson running a red light when he hit the Volvo.

According to police, the driver of the Volvo had minor injuries, another passenger was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains active.

