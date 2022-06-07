4Warn Weather: Spot showers this afternoon, storms overnight

Weather Discussion: Spotty showers through the afternoon will primarily stay south of St. Louis. Temperatures under thick cloud cover will warm to 83°. Tonight’s storms look more interesting, and if they hold together we’ll have to be on guard for strong winds overnight.

What will happen is a line of thunderstorms will develop in northwest Missouri. The question will be whether or not it can maintain strength as the line moves southeast. If the line holds together, then we need to watch for some stronger winds. Currently, we are in the lowest threat category for severe weather, the threat level of 1/5.

Today (KMOV)

