4Warn Alert: Scattered Storms May Be Strong Wednesday

Weather Discussion: It will be dry and muggy this evening, but watch for a round of storms Wednesday morning that could impact the morning commute. The severe threat is very low, but not out of the question to get an isolated burst of damaging wind. New storms will develop in the afternoon but they will be isolated and mainly south/southeast of St. Louis. These too could be severe with isolated hail or damaging wind. That threat moves out quickly by the evening which will be dry and mild.

Another round of storms hits Friday morning to mid-afternoon, currently we don’t expect those to be severe.

Intense heat looks like it could build in next week. Highs should reach the mid 90s by Tuesday and indications are that the pattern will set up to allow more hot days in the 90s next week.

