Tussle inside north St. Louis bar left woman stabbed

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old was stabbed inside a north St. Louis bar Saturday night.

According to police, a 39-year-old woman was inside Legend’s Bar and Grill on Marcus Avenue when she walked passed a 51-year-old woman at the bar before she stabbed her with an unknown object. The duo then got into a fight and the 39-year-old was stabbed in her forearm.

The woman’s cut was minor and she was treated at the hospital. Anyone with information should call law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.