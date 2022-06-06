Advertisement

Tussle inside north St. Louis bar left woman stabbed

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old was stabbed inside a north St. Louis bar Saturday night.

According to police, a 39-year-old woman was inside Legend’s Bar and Grill on Marcus Avenue when she walked passed a 51-year-old woman at the bar before she stabbed her with an unknown object. The duo then got into a fight and the 39-year-old was stabbed in her forearm.

The woman’s cut was minor and she was treated at the hospital. Anyone with information should call law enforcement.

