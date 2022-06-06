St. Louis City and County strongly encourages residents to wear masks due to spike in COVID cases & hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and admissions being hospitalized, St. Louis City and County health officials strongly recommended residents to wear face masks.

According to officials, the city’s case rate is up to 220.5 cases per 100,000 residents, and the county’s rate is 272 cases per 100,000 residents within a seven-day period. St. Louis City’s hospitalization rate was 10.3 new admissions per 100,000 residents, and the county’s rate was 11.4 new admissions.

During that time, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force hospitals were reporting an average of 39 new patients officials say.

“Our action to strongly recommend wearing face masks is strictly data-driven,” Director of Health for the City of St. Louis Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo said. “The data is clearly telling us we have to take action to reduce the cases. We all need to do our part. We know that masks minimize the transmission of the virus and we can expect a decline in cases and a decline in hospitalizations if our community voluntarily masks up during this critical time.”

The CDC strongly recommends wearing a mask indoors when in public, regardless of vaccination status, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and getting tested if you experience any symptoms.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.