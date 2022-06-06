St. Louis Board of Aldermen wants investigation into Rams settlement money

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen wants an investigation into the Rams settlement money.

News 4 Investigates has reported that it has been months since the settlement with team owner Stan Kroenke but where the money will go hasn’t been disclosed.

During Friday’s Board of Aldermen meeting, a resolution was passed to appoint a Special Committee to “investigate and receive a report from the City Counselor and any and all others involved with the $790 million settlement.” The Special Committee will have the power to subpoena witnesses and go through books and papers.

The goal of the resolution is to plan the best way to allocate the funds in a way that will serve the citizens of St. Louis best.

HAPPENING NOW: St. Louis Aldermen discussing resolution to investigate the $514 million Rams settlement money. They claim they’ve been left in the dark since the deal was signed last Nov. Our past coverage on @KMOV: https://t.co/Iz2eOq6DJl — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) June 3, 2022

