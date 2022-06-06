Advertisement

St. Louis Board of Aldermen wants investigation into Rams settlement money

A Rams win in Los Angeles is now stirring up questions about when St. Louis will finally reap...
A Rams win in Los Angeles is now stirring up questions about when St. Louis will finally reap the benefits of its lawsuit settlement against the Ram’s franchise, and how will all that cash be divided amongst the parties involved.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen wants an investigation into the Rams settlement money.

Report: Documents, emails show how Rams and NFL maneuvered team’s exit from St. Louis

News 4 Investigates has reported that it has been months since the settlement with team owner Stan Kroenke but where the money will go hasn’t been disclosed.

During Friday’s Board of Aldermen meeting, a resolution was passed to appoint a Special Committee to “investigate and receive a report from the City Counselor and any and all others involved with the $790 million settlement.” The Special Committee will have the power to subpoena witnesses and go through books and papers.

News 4 Investigates: St. Louis leaders keeping Rams settlement money secret

The goal of the resolution is to plan the best way to allocate the funds in a way that will serve the citizens of St. Louis best.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals Harrison Bader scores the tying run against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Cards rally past Cubs in 11 innings, take rubber game
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan reacts after being tagged out attempting to steal second...
Cardinals’ Donovan apologizes for old homophobic tweets
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, scores on a single hit by Frank Schwindel against the...
Cards score 4 in 10th to beat Cubs, split doubleheader
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, right, argues with home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman,...
Swarmer, Schwindel shine as Cubs spoil Pujols’ 3,000th game