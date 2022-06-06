Report: St. Louis City had the 7th most dog attacks on postal workers in 2021

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new report from the US Postal Service shows St. Louis had the seventh most dog attacks on postal workers nationwide.

In 2021, 36 postal workers were at least bitten while delivering mail in the city.

Cleveland was No. 1 with 58 attacks. Other cities in the area on the list include Kansas City, Louisville, and Chicago.

