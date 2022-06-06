Advertisement

Red Hot Riplets’ THC-infused chips to pop up soon on dispensary shelves

‘Twice Baked’ Red Hot Riplets
'Twice Baked' Red Hot Riplets
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A St. Louis favorite will soon be available in select St. Louis dispensaries.

Old Vienna has partnered with cannabis manufacturer Vivid for THC-infused Twice Baked Red Hot Riplets potato chips. Each box of chips will cost $14 and contain about 20 mg of THC.

The chips will be available at select St. Louis dispensaries, including BLOC, Greenlight, Jane, NatureMed, N’Bliss and Swade, on June 8. They will be available at dispensaries throughout Missouri by June 15.

