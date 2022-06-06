Red Hot Riplets’ THC-infused chips to pop up soon on dispensary shelves

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A St. Louis favorite will soon be available in select St. Louis dispensaries.

Old Vienna has partnered with cannabis manufacturer Vivid for THC-infused Twice Baked Red Hot Riplets potato chips. Each box of chips will cost $14 and contain about 20 mg of THC.

The chips will be available at select St. Louis dispensaries, including BLOC, Greenlight, Jane, NatureMed, N’Bliss and Swade, on June 8. They will be available at dispensaries throughout Missouri by June 15.

