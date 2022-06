ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed in a crash in Franklin County Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 before Highway 50. One person died as a result. It’s still unclear what led to the crash.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released yet.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.