Man shot while driving on I-70 in St. Louis City

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A man was injured in a late-night shooting on Interstate 70.

An 18-year-old was driving with his dad in the westbound lanes of the interstate when a white car pulled alongside them and began shooting. Police believe the shooting possibly took place near Salisbury around 10 p.m. Sunday.

After the shooting, the 18-year-old was dropped off at the hospital with a single gunshot wound. His dad drove off before officers arrived, according to police.

The shooting victim told police he didn’t know what happened to lead to the shots being fired but hypothesized the incident was related to road rage.

