Advertisement

Man from Chicago drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

(Public Domain Pictures)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Chicago drowned after he jumped off of a cliff Sunday evening.

Matthew Greenfield, 30, jumped into the water around 5:30 at the 5.1 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. Greenfield’s body was found about 90 minutes later.

The Osage Beach Fire Department assisted the highway patrol.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Rams win in Los Angeles is now stirring up questions about when St. Louis will finally reap...
St. Louis Board of Aldermen wants investigation into Rams settlement money
COVID Spending
High COVID-19 transmission levels places St. Louis City, County in red zone
Deadly car crash under investigation.
1 dead, 4 injured after car crash in North County
Imagen ilustrativa
3 teens escape from north St. Louis youth center
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan