Man carjacked while sleeping in car near Forest Park Southeast

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police found a 33-year-old man that was carjacked near a Forest Park Southeast neighborhood Sunday.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. The victim said he slept in his black 2006 Chrysler 300, in the 4300 block of Arco, and then was awakened by an unknown suspect that entered through the passenger side.

Reports say the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and told him to get out of the car. When he exited, another suspect entered the vehicle, and they drove off.

The investigation is ongoing.

