Advertisement

Man carjacked while sleeping in car near Forest Park Southeast

A person driving a car.
A person driving a car.(Pexels)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police found a 33-year-old man that was carjacked near a Forest Park Southeast neighborhood Sunday.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. The victim said he slept in his black 2006 Chrysler 300, in the 4300 block of Arco, and then was awakened by an unknown suspect that entered through the passenger side.

Reports say the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and told him to get out of the car. When he exited, another suspect entered the vehicle, and they drove off.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

‘Twice Baked’ Red Hot Riplets
Red Hot Riplets’ THC-infused chips to pop up soon on dispensary shelves
A Rams win in Los Angeles is now stirring up questions about when St. Louis will finally reap...
St. Louis Board of Aldermen wants investigation into Rams settlement money
Deadly car crash under investigation.
1 dead, 4 injured after car crash in North County
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan