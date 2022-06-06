Advertisement

Jefferson County teacher accused of sending inappropriate photos to minors

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Jefferson County teacher is accused of sending inappropriate photos to three separate juveniles via social media.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said multiple teachers and students from Ridgewood Middle School reported seeing inappropriate photos of Tosha Kerperien circulating around the school.

Kerperien, of Imperial, was charged with furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic content to a minor.

