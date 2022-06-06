Advertisement

High court won’t hear appeal over McCloskeys’ law licenses

A husband and wife hold a pistol and a rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St....
A husband and wife hold a pistol and a rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man and woman greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past their home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the husband-and-wife attorneys whose law licenses were placed on probation for pointing guns at racial injustice protesters outside their St. Louis mansion in 2020.

Mark McCloskey is among several Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Missouri’s August primary. McCloskey says he wasn’t surprised by the decision.

‘I’d do it again’ | McCloskeys plead guilty to gun-waving charges

The Missouri Supreme Court in February placed the couple on probation for one year, which allows them to continue to practice law. They must also provide 100 hours of free legal service. The appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court sought to end the probation.

