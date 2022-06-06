Advertisement

Fight leads to man shot and killed in Ferguson, police say

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died Sunday after a shooting in Ferguson.

The incident happened at approximately 7:49 p.m. in the 2900 block of Canfield. Police responded to subjects arguing with each other and yelling that a person had been shot.

Reports say that the shooting occurred in the playground area of the complex. Police found an empty car in apparent disarray. Officials say that the victim was shot during the incident, and was later taken to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Ferguson Police Department.

