Fairview Heights man sentenced to 6 years in prison for possession of prepubescent child pornography

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Fairview Heights man will be sent to prison for possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Michael Rapa, 68, came to the attention of law enforcement in Vancouver, Canada. Investigators say he had hundreds of image and video files containing prepubescent child porn on various items of electronic media in 2017.

“There is something profoundly wrong with an individual who derives sexual gratification from seeing children being raped,” U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said. “Law enforcement must confront this evil because, to paraphrase Mahatma Gandhi, a true measure of society can be found in how it protects its most vulnerable members.”

In February, statements show Rapa pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of prepubescent child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography. On Thursday, June 2, he was sentenced to six years, will be on federal supervised release for five years, and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

