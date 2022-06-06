‘Democracy dies in the dark’: Local alderman calls on Reed’s resignation amid bribery indictment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local St. Louis City alderman is calling for the Board of Alderman President to resign Monday after a 66-page federal indictment outlined bribery charges.

An indictment was unsealed Thursday against Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, 22nd Ward Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and recently resigned 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad. They are all accused of getting substantial and numerous cash payments in exchange for political favors and land deals. The indictment details their alleged involvement with a “John Doe.” The alleged crimes happened from Jan. 1, 2020, to March 31, 2022. One of the properties in the mentioned indictment was in Collins-Muhammad’s ward and the other was listed as Boyd’s ward at the time.

According to the charges, Collins-Muhammad and Reed helped John Doe get property tax abatement in exchange for cash bribes. Boyd allegedly also accepted cash bribes to help the same business owner obtain city-owned property for thousands of dollars less than it’s worth, and also helped John Doe to get a tax abatement for the project.

Reed allegedly took a stream of cash payments and campaign donations “intending to be influenced and rewarded in connection with a business, transaction and series of transactions” related to one of John Doe’s projects and his company. He also is accused of using his cellular phone for criminal activity. He was indicted on two bribery-related charges.

In a letter, Alderman Bill Stephens, 12th Ward, penned that, “there has been real damage inflicted upon our legislative body since this news shook our City, thought has not been inflicted solely by yourself. I remain firm in my belief that your resignation is necessary so that we may attempt to repair what credibility we might still salvage with the citizens of St. Louis.”

Jeffrey Boyd has since resigned from the Board of Alderman following the federal indictment that was unsealed.

