Advertisement

Bayer’s Garden Shop to close both locations due to rising costs, staff shortage

Bayer's Garden Shop
Bayer's Garden Shop(Bayer's Garden Shop)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -After decades of service, the Bayer’s Garden Shop will permanently close its doors at the end of June.

In a Facebook post, the shop said theSt. Louis and Imperial shops will close due to a staffing shortage and an increase in operating costs.

Three generations ran the Garden Shop for over 81 years, serving St. Louisans with their gardening needs.

Both locations will close on June 30.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis City ranked 7th in dog attacks on postal workers
Report: St. Louis City had the 7th most dog attacks on postal workers in 2021
Deadly crash on Interstate 44 at 50 at Union
Person killed in I-44 crash in Franklin County
Homicide investigation generic
Fight leads to man shot and killed in Ferguson, police say
A Rams win in Los Angeles is now stirring up questions about when St. Louis will finally reap...
St. Louis Board of Aldermen wants investigation into Rams settlement money