Bayer’s Garden Shop to close both locations due to rising costs, staff shortage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -After decades of service, the Bayer’s Garden Shop will permanently close its doors at the end of June.

In a Facebook post, the shop said theSt. Louis and Imperial shops will close due to a staffing shortage and an increase in operating costs.

Three generations ran the Garden Shop for over 81 years, serving St. Louisans with their gardening needs.

Both locations will close on June 30.

