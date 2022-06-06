Advertisement

4Warn Weather: Light rain continues through the afternoon

4Warn Weather: A Wetter Pattern, Not Too Hot
By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Temperatures have already reached their warmest point of the day. With showers and cloud cover overhead we will struggle to get out of the mid-70s this afternoon. As the cold front moves in, we’ll see a few more showers and thunderstorms persisting into tomorrow morning, with some breaks in the rain by the afternoon.

On Wednesday you can also expect some scattered showers. The only dry day of the work week is Thursday! Then the attention turns to Friday when a stronger cold front will bring cooler air, as well as showers and thunderstorms into Saturday morning.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast
Today
Today(KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Weather: A Wetter Pattern, Not Too Hot
4Warn Weather: A Wetter Pattern, Not Too Hot
4Warn Weather: A Wetter Pattern, Not Too Hot
4Warn Weather: A Wetter Pattern, Not Too Hot
4Warn Weather: The Dry Weather Ends Soon, Rain Arrives Monday
4Warn Weather: Today is the warmest day of the week, storms soon
4Warn Weather: Today is the warmest day of the week, storms soon