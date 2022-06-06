4Warn Weather: Light rain continues through the afternoon

Weather Discussion: Temperatures have already reached their warmest point of the day. With showers and cloud cover overhead we will struggle to get out of the mid-70s this afternoon. As the cold front moves in, we’ll see a few more showers and thunderstorms persisting into tomorrow morning, with some breaks in the rain by the afternoon.

On Wednesday you can also expect some scattered showers. The only dry day of the work week is Thursday! Then the attention turns to Friday when a stronger cold front will bring cooler air, as well as showers and thunderstorms into Saturday morning.

Today (KMOV)

