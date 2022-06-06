4Warn Weather: Light rain Ending This Evening, More Rain Mid-Late Week

Weather Discussion: A few spot showers will linger into the early evening before ending and then expect a dry night. There is a large cluster of strong storms in Iowa that will dive into Northern Missouri this evening, but the expectation is that they will rapidly fall apart before reaching St. Louis.

A few spot showers or storms will be possible south of St. Louis Tuesday, mainly along and south of a line from Rolla to Farmington to Sparta, IL. And an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out though it’s a low chance.

Then watch for Wednesday and Friday rain & storm chances to return to St. Louis before it dries out for the weekend.

Today (KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.