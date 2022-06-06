3 teens escape from north St. Louis youth center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are looking for three juveniles who escaped from a state-run youth center in north St. Louis.

Police said it happened Sunday morning at Hogan Street Regional Youth Center, which is a rehab center for juveniles. A number of teens have escaped from this center over the past year including four boys in January.

News 4 is working to obtain more information about the incident.

