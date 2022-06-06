1 dead, 4 injured after car crash in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a car crash that left one man dead and four others injured in north St. Louis county Saturday night.

St. Louis county police officers responded to a call for a motor vehicle accident near Lewis and Clark Blvd. and St. Cyr Road at around 7 p.m. Police found two cars involved in the crash when they arrived at the scene.

An initial investigation found a Chevrolet Equinox was southbound on Lewis and Clark Blvd. when the car entered the intersection at St. Cyr Road and hit a Volvo S40. The Volvo was westbound on St. Cyr Road before turning onto Lewis and Clark. The Equinox rolled multiple times and came to a rest after the Volvo was struck.

Samuel Robinson, 20, was driving the Equinox before he was ejected from the car. Robinson was taken to the hospital where later died from his injuries. The 20-year-old woman in the car was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Six people were in the Volvo at the time of the crash. The driver and one passenger had minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene. Another passenger was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

