Advertisement

Search on for missing 12-year-old from Overland

Authorities are searching for Kalia. They say she was last seen at her home in the 9500 block...
Authorities are searching for Kalia. They say she was last seen at her home in the 9500 block of Everman around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning(Overland PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who they say has special needs.

Authorities are searching for Kalia. They say she was last seen at her home in the 9500 block of Everman around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, purple pants and glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Overland police at 636-529-8210.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homicide investigation generic
Police investigate after man killed in North City neighborhood
The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show is less than a week away from returning to the area.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels return with the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show
The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show is less than a week away from returning to the area.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels return with the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show
coaches vs crime
Inaugural basketball event addresses, looks to curb gun violence in St. Louis