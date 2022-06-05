Search on for missing 12-year-old from Overland

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who they say has special needs.

Authorities are searching for Kalia. They say she was last seen at her home in the 9500 block of Everman around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, purple pants and glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Overland police at 636-529-8210.

