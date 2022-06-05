Police investigate after man killed in North City neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in a north St. Louis city neighborhood Saturday night.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call for a shooting at about 9:12 p.m. in the 4700 block of Labadie. Officers said they found Jimmie Trussell, 52, in his car suffering from puncture wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The suspect is unknown.

Homicide detectives are now investigating. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

