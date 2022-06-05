Man with dementia missing in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 64-year-old Ricky Fontain Davis after he left his home Saturday. He has dementia and has gone missing in the past.

Davis left his home in the 3600 block of Salena around 7 p.m. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds. Police said he has been found in parks when he went missing previous times. If you see him, call 911 or the St. Louis Metro Police Department at 314-444-2500.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.