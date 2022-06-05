Advertisement

Man with dementia missing in South City

Ricky Fontain Davis is missing from South City.
Ricky Fontain Davis is missing from South City.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 64-year-old Ricky Fontain Davis after he left his home Saturday. He has dementia and has gone missing in the past.

Davis left his home in the 3600 block of Salena around 7 p.m. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds. Police said he has been found in parks when he went missing previous times. If you see him, call 911 or the St. Louis Metro Police Department at 314-444-2500.

