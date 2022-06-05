Inaugural basketball event addresses, looks to curb gun violence in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Organizers of an inaugural series of basketball games in St. Louis are using the event to address gun violence in the city.

The Willie Davis Sports Foundation held the first-ever Coaches vs Crime basketball event Saturday at Soldan International Studies High School.

The event featured several games, including the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department versus City of St. Louis Sheriff’s Office. Guests had the opportunity to get gun locks and learn how to use them.

“The focus of this event was to use the game of basketball to bring those people together who have lost young people due to violence and reckless handling of weapons,” said Khaleel Munir, founder of the Willie Davis Sports Foundation.

Parents of deceased former athletes attended the event, like Angela Brown, whose son, Eric Clark, was accidently shot on New Years Eve in 2017, and Reign and Walter Harris, whose son, Jaz Granderson, was shot and killed in a carjacking in 2017.

“He lost his life to lack of gun knowledge,” Brown said. “He was shot by a close friend because he forgot one was in the chamber.”

“He was a coach--football coach at De Smet High School. He was, unfortunately, carjacked and shot,” Reign Harris said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.